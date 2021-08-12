Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.27. 4,075,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,615. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $270.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

