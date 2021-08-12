Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $841,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.