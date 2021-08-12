Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

