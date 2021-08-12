Northrop Grumman Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.99. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,776. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.