Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Up 4.2%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 22,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 136,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

