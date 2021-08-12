Nord/LB Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €192.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.71 ($189.08).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR:AFX traded down €5.15 ($6.06) on Wednesday, hitting €186.60 ($219.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €168.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €88.30 ($103.88) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.