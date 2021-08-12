Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 477,652 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

