Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 477,652 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.93.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
