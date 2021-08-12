Nkcfo LLC Purchases 93,100 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. The Mosaic comprises 1.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 316,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

