Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 280 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.89. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

