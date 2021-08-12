Nkcfo LLC Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 800.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

ETSY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,342. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

