Nkcfo LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 29,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

