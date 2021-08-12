Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $272.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

