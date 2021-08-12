Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 60,000 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of -988.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $775,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

