NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,782,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. 561,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,285. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

