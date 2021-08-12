NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 550 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.30. 8,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,545. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

