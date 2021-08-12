NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 491 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.29. 90,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.89.

