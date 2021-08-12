NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,336 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMND. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 8,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,969. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

