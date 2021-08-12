NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $698,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.65. 10,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

