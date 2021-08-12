NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 24,202 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2,104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

BAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

