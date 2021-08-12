Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $602.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.