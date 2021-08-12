NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 47,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $272.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. Analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

