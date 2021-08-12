New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 64,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,886. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

