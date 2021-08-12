New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,399,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,520,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

