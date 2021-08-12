New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $388,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

