New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,500 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

HCSG opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

