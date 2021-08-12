New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 9,200 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.