New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,500 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 68,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

