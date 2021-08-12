New Gold (TSE:NGD) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.53.

Shares of TSE NGD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.22. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

