New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 496,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,696. New Gold has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

