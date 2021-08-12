Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

