Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 4.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $512.40. 1,656,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,979. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.69. The company has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

