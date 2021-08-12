Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.63 million and the highest is $9.25 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $15.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $50.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.56 million to $52.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.85 million to $98.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 1,102,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

