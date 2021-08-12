NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -532.25 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

