Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Nautilus updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NLS opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders sold a total of 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

