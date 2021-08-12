Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

