NativeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $6.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00309481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

