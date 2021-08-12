National Bank Financial Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE:SIS traded down C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.88. The company had a trading volume of 184,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.9622577 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

