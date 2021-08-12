National Bank Financial Downgrades WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to Outperform

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.