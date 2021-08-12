National Bank Financial Comments on Boralex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 79.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

