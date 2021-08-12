National Bank Financial Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.50.

TSE CAE traded down C$2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 237,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a PE ratio of -210.06. CAE has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.07.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

