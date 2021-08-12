Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.25 and last traded at $106.32. 27,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,013,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natera by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

