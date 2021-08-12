NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 7.4%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.76 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 10,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 554,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.