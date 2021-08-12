NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.99. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,755 shares of company stock worth $7,941,984. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

