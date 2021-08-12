Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NNOX traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 45,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.98. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

