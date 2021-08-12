Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Myomo in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYO opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Myomo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

