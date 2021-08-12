Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00.

MYE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,886. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $792.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Myers Industries by 93.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 357.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

