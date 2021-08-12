MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 4,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,787. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

