MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 260,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.69. 11,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

