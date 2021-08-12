MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.56. 3,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,531. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $175.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

