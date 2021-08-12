MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $215,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.26. 5,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,337. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

